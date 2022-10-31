Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has described Triple H as the best person he's ever worked for.

The Doomwalker was released from WWE along with his wife Scarlett in late 2021 not long after arriving on the main roster. They returned to the company on an episode of SmackDown in August after The Game took over as the head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement.

Speaking to Daily Star in a recent interview, Karrion Kross stated that he enjoys working for Triple H as he encourages talent to improve.

"Triple H is probably my favorite person I've ever worked for. But by no means is he a person that would be easy to work for because excellence is expected. It's something that I know that if you look at his career and you look at his accomplishments, their enthusiasm for this business and entertaining people is endless... I'm always learning. I think the environment that he [Triple H] cultivates just by being there really encourages people to improve," said Kross.

Karrion Kross on the backstage environment in WWE under Triple H

After The Cerebral Assassin took over, the backstage environment in the company has improved significantly. The mood behind the scenes has been generally positive.

Karrion Kross stated that the backstage environment in WWE is currently healthy, and he's having a good time.

"It's a really healthy environment. It feels good. I think it's awesome having a boss that just by being there, by simply being there, you're knowing that you have a learning tree every single time you step into work to improve on something and to become a better version of yourself every week. I think it's a good thing for me. I thrive in that sort of environment."

The Doomwalker is currently set to face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage match at WWE Crown Jewel. This will be a rematch from their bout at Extreme Rules, which he won. Crown Jewel will take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

