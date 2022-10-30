3 real-life couples Triple H reunited in WWE and 2 he brought back

Since taking over the creative process in WWE, Triple H has brought back several former superstars. Dakota Kai, for example, returned to the Stamford-based company to join Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW. Bray Wyatt also made his long-awaited comeback at Extreme Rules.

Meanwhile, the Chief Content Officer re-signed a few former superstars to reunite them with their real-life partners in the Stamford-based company over the past few months. He also brought back two real-life couples who left the company less than a year ago.

#5. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman

Last year, Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman's relationship came to light. In June of the same year, WWE released The Monster of All Monsters, ending his eight-year tenure in the Stamford-based company. During his first WWE run, Strowman won several championships, including the Universal Title.

A few months later, Rodriguez moved from NXT to SmackDown, where she is now an active competitor. Earlier this year, she held the Women's Tag Team Championships for 14 days alongside Aliyah.

After about 15 months of absence, Strowman returned to WWE last month to reunite with his girlfriend on SmackDown. The Monster of All Monsters is currently feuding with Omos, and the two giants will square off at Crown Jewel.

#4. Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett

While competing on the independent circuit, Karrion Kross and Scarlett started dating. The Smokeshow was then the first to sign with WWE in November 2019. About four months later, Kross followed her to the Stamford-based company.

The couple later debuted on NXT in May 2020 and Scarlett became Kross' valet. Although Kross won the NXT Championship twice over the next year, the company released him and Scarlett from their contracts in November 2021.

Last April, Scarlett and Kross tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alaska. About four months later, the couple made a surprise return to WWE under Triple H's leadership. They are now on the SmackDown brand.

Kross, alongside his wife, is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre. After he defeated The Scottish Warrior at Extreme Rules with the help of Scarlett, Kross will now go head-to-head with McIntyre again in a Steel Cage match at Crown Jewel.

#3. Former 24/7 Champion Madcap Moss and Emma

In 2011, Emma signed with WWE. She spent about six years in the company, during which she was one of the most popular female superstars on NXT. She then had two unsuccessful runs on the main roster before getting released in October 2017.

During her first run in the Stamford-based company, Emma dated two of her co-workers, William McNamee (fka as Mac Miles) and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder). She started dating current SmackDown star Madcap Moss earlier this year.

After their relationship came to light, Moss openly expressed his desire to see his girlfriend return to WWE. His wish recently came true as Emma made her comeback on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On her first night back, Emma accepted Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but failed to capture the title.

#2. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae

Like Scarlett and Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae first met while competing on the indie circuit. The couple announced their engagement in January 2016 and tied the knot in September of that same year.

About three months after announcing his engagement to LeRae, Gargano officially signed with WWE in April 2016. His wife joined him in the Stamford-based company a year later. Over the next few years, Gargano won several titles, including the NXT Championship. Meanwhile, LeRae held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles once alongside Indi Hartwell.

Gargano left the company in December 2021 after his contract expired. LeRae also let her contract run out and departed last May.

Despite this, the former NXT Champion made his comeback last August, a few weeks after Triple H took over, to join Monday Night RAW. His wife also made a surprise return on RAW on September 26.

#1. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Erik and Sarah Logan

In January 2018, about four years after his girlfriend Sarah Logan joined WWE, Erik signed with the company. The two started dating while working on the independent circuit a few years earlier. In December 2018, Erik and Sarah tied the knot.

WWE released Logan from her contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts. She then announced that she would be stepping away temporarily from in-ring competition. The former member of The Riott Squad also revealed that she was pregnant with her and Erik's first child in July 2020.

Logan gave birth to the couple's first son, Raymond, in February 2021. About a year later, she made a surprise appearance, participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Following Triple H's takeover, Logan appeared in a few Viking Raiders' vignettes on SmackDown. Although the company did not officially announce her return, reports suggest that the vignettes' purpose is to reintroduce Logan to the WWE Universe.

