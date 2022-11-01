"I can't hate this guy's hustle" - Current WWE SmackDown star on the possibility of facing Logan Paul

Logan Paul has had an impressive run inside the squared circle since his debut. Meanwhile, current WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross expressed his openness to having a match against Paul.

Paul made a name for himself as a YouTuber and social media influencer. He also had a few boxing matches and acted in a few movies and TV shows. To kick off his WWE run, he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 before officially signing with the company last June. At SummerSlam, the 27-year-old defeated The A-Lister in his second-ever wrestling match.

In an interview with The Sun, Karrion Kross disclosed that he understood The Maverick's desire to take up new challenges.

"I would be happy to face Mr. Paul, I have no problem whatsoever being in the ring with him. Absolutely zero. In terms of him paying his dues or whatnot, I understand that that's a perspective by many people [but] I personally don't have an opinion on it. I can't hate this guy's hustle and I can't hate his drive in order to challenge himself to do things that people are telling him cannot be done," he said.

Karrion Kross believes Roman Reigns will crush Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Over the past few weeks, Logan Paul has been feuding with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline. The YouTuber is set to take on The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

In his interview with The Sun, The Doom Walker predicted that Reigns would "crush" Paul in Saudi Arabia.

"I do believe that Roman is going to crush him and I think that if he believes that he is only competing against Roman and not the entire Bloodline at this point he's completely out of his mind. No one else has been able to figure that out against Roman. And I'm pretty sure Roman is well aware of that," he added.

