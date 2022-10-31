"You're going to see a proper supervillain"- Karrion Kross comments on possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Karrion Kross opened up about possibly becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the future and what to expect from his title reign.

The Herald of Doomsday recently made his return to WWE after being released last year. While he sent out a warning to Roman Reigns upon his return, he has mainly been embroiled in a feud with Drew McIntyre on the blue brand.

Speaking with Kostas Lianos of Daily Star, Kross shared his belief that the wrestling world will be introduced to a true supervillain when he wins the world title.

"When we become WWE Undisputed Universal Champion together, I think you’re going to see a proper supervillain. It’s not going to be any sort of gray area, you’re gonna know that we are the bad guys," said Kross. [H/T- Fightful]

Karrion Kross reflected on his first WWE run

Karrion Kross was presented as an ustoppable force on the black-and-gold brand. He was a two-time NXT Champion and suffered only one loss at the hands of Samoa Joe.

However, he could not carry over the same momentum to the main roster. Karrion Kross' presentation was heavily altered as he appeared without Scarlett Bordeaux on RAW in 2021. He went on to lose his first match on the red brand against Jeff Hardy within 90 seconds.

Speaking about his first stint on the main roster, the two-time NXT Champion stated that he wasn't overly fond of his character's direction under Vince McMahon but tried to work with it.

"I wasn’t overly fond of the concept they had pitched to me when I was coming up on the main roster the first time. But it wasn’t anything personal. When you sign a contract with WWE this is what it is and I’m very much of the old school belief that whatever I’m given I’m gonna do my absolute best to get that over so it’s enjoyable towards the audience," said Kross. [H/T- Fightful]

Kross continued by saying it was not his idea but he tried his best to make it entertaining:

"It wasn’t my idea but that’s okay, we’re given other people’s ideas all the time – that’s part of the job – and we do our best to make it entertaining. While I wasn’t fond of it and it wasn’t my idea that didn’t really matter to me. There was no animosity towards anyone at all. It was just something that in the end didn’t work when we did our best to try and make it work." [H/T- Fightful]

Kross and Scarlett were released from their WWE contracts in November last year after which the pair returned to the independent circuit. They made their return to the company in August this year.

