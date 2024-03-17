The O.C. member reacts with one-word message to proposed WWE release

Perhaps the most notable faction outside of WWE in the wrestling business is one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's greatest contributions - Bullet Club. Originally formed in May 2013 by Finn Balor (then Prince Devitt), the stable had several leaders ever since, including AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and AEW stars Kenny Omega and Jay White.

They have spread across NJPW, WWE and AEW today, with The O.C. part of the sports entertainment giant. Former Bullet Club members Styles, Anderson and Luke Gallows are part of it, with "Michin" Mia Yim joining in 2022.

A Twitter/X user recently questioned Michin's place in the Stamford-based promotion, proposing that the company release her. The 34-year-old has largely been relegated to the background despite being part of a faction like The O.C. In the last few months, though, she received opportunities on SmackDown as a singles star, putting on commendable performances.

"Why?" Michin retorted to the user on X.

Despite not winning a title belt since signing with WWE, she has shown potential of late as a reliable in-ring worker. Michin is also a former TNA Knockouts Champion.

Michin hopes she and The Good Brothers can reconcile with AJ Styles in WWE

On SmackDown in December 2023, AJ Styles returned with a vengeance. He immediately sparked a rivalry with LA Knight while pursuing The Bloodline, who put him on the bench for a couple of months.

From that point on, The Phenomenal One has kept his distance from Michin and The Good Brothers, expressing disappointment in recent losses for the faction as a whole. Gallows and Anderson, meanwhile, are booked for next week's episode as they contend for a spot in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder match at WrestleMania XL.

This past Friday night, Michin revealed on WWE Digital Exclusive that she was practically a "ghost" while being around AJ Styles. However, she hopes The O.C. can change that in the coming week:

"He wouldn't talk to me, he wouldn't look at me; I was a ghost in that room so I just bounced. But we [are] going to take that energy, and we're going to put that to next week, because my brothers, The Good Brothers, have their match, and if we could get this W, that might be the glue to put us back together as a family," Michin said. [From 0:31 to 0:49]

Next week's eventful episode of Friday Night SmackDown features Grayson Waller and Austin Theory facing The O.C. to advance in the tournament for a spot at WrestleMania XL.

