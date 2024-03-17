Grayson Waller feels he needs to stop focusing on Randy Orton; draws attention to upcoming, high-stakes match

WWE star Grayson Waller feels that he and Austin Theory have a strong chance of going all the way in the WrestleMania Tag Team Championship tournament.

Waller and Theory will be part of an elaborate tournament to determine five tag teams that will compete against The Judgment Day at WrestleMania in a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Earlier this week, Legado del Fantasma and New Catch Republic advanced to the second round of the bracket-style tournament.

This week on SmackDown Lowdown, Grayson Waller mentioned that he and Theory had rubbed shoulders with some of the best stars on the roster. He felt that they should stop focusing on the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens who have already punched their tickets to WrestleMania.

"The past eight months, with me and Theory, week after week, we're in the ring with the best in the world. And we show that we deserve to be in there. We're competing against the best. But we're so worried about Randy Orton, we're so worried about Kevin Owens. Logan's got that at Mania."

The Aussie Icon then started psyching up his partner saying that they needed to start focusing on their upcoming match against The OC.

"I think it's time, Theory, that we start worrying about me and you. I think it's time that we start worrying about A-Town Down Under. The truth is there is no one in this locker room that can touch us. We're younger, we're hungrier, we're faster, we're stronger. We have everything this tag division needs and we just need to start focusing on it. So how about next week, we don't worry about them, we worry about us and we worry about The OC. How's that sound?" [From 2:08 - 2:42]

Grayson Waller lost to Randy Orton on SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton faced Grayson Waller in a singles matchup.

Waller put in his best efforts but was no match for Orton. The Viper dropped him with a DDT before closing the match with an RKO.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Austin Theory and Logan Paul tried to attack Orton, but Kevin Owens rushed out to even the odds. Later, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Logan will defend the US Title against both Orton and Owens at WrestleMania XL.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Do you think Waller and Theory will punch their tickets to WrestleMania? Yes No way! 0 votes View Discussion