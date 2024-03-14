WWE tag team appears to revert to old name following split

A popular WWE tag team appears to have reverted to their old name following their recent split with a fellow faction member. The team in question is The Good Brothers, featuring Luke Gallows and Carl Anderson, who were let go by AJ Styles.

The two veteran performers made a shocking appearance on the February 20 edition of NXT and attacked Chase U, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom. Gallows and Anderson scored their first win in over eight months the following week as they defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

On this week's episode of WWE's developmental brand, The Good Brothers sent a warning message to all the tag teams in the division. Luke Gallows recently took to Instagram to share a screengrab of WWE's X post addressing the same. It must be noted that the superstars have been referring to themselves as The Good Brothers, avoiding any mention of The O.C.

"#GoodBrothers," wrote Gallows.

Here is a screenshot of Luke Gallows' Instagram Story:

A Screengrab of Luke Gallows' Instagram Story.

Former WWE Champion opens up on his relationship with Good Brothers

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim were the members of the SmackDown faction, The O.C. However, the phenomenal one decided to part ways with the group after they failed to help him counter The Bloodline.

The former WWE Champion slapped Luke Gallows on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Good Brothers have since moved to NXT, while AJ Styles has continued his feud with LA Knight.

During a recent appearance on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, AJ Styles talked about his relationship with The Good Brothers. He mentioned slapping his former stablemate backstage and hoped for their longstanding bond to remain intact even after his recent actions:

"The last time Anderson and Gallows, we were in the locker room together I kind of slapped Karl across the face. We're just gonna have to see where this relationship goes, we'll figure it out. We've spent a long time together on the road, maybe that doesn't break it, so we'll find out," said Styles.

AJ Styles is currently involved in a heated rivalry with LA Knight. The Megastar cost The Phenomenal One his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Drew McIntyre. Styles returned the favor as he attacked Knight during the Elimination Chamber Match. The two superstars might settle their feud on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts regarding the ongoing rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight? Let us know in the comments section.