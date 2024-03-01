AJ Styles comments on his relationship with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson after their move to NXT

AJ Styles has opened up about his relationship with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in WWE following their move to the NXT brand.

All three stars were part of The O.C. on SmackDown, which also included Mia Yim. However, Gallows and Anderson recently moved to the developmental brand. The last time they were all on screen together, The Phenomenal One slapped Anderson backstage. The former WWE Champion has been more focused on his solo run, and it's been a while since he last teamed up with his stablemates.

During a recent appearance on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, AJ Styles talked about his relationship with The Good Brothers. He stated that they're just going to have to wait and see how things go and that they'll figure it out:

"The last time Anderson and Gallows, we were in the locker room together I kind of slapped Karl across the face. We're just gonna have to see where this relationship goes, we'll figure it out. We've spent a long time together on the road, maybe that doesn't break it, so we'll find out," said Styles. [From 06:18 to 06:45]

AJ Styles took a shot at LA Knight after attacking him at WWE Elimination Chamber

During the Men's Elimination Chamber match, AJ Styles viciously attacked LA Knight with a steel chair, even though the former wasn't part of the bout.

The Phenomenal One revealed in the same interview that The Megastar is the reason why he didn't get to compete in the Chamber match, and he had to pay for it:

"He's the reason why I wasn't in the Elimination [Chamber match] in the first place. For some reason, he needed to be on their commentary team... You know what, he's a turd and he had to pay the price for putting his - getting in my business. I'm glad I'm not the only one who thinks that [LA Knight is a piece of human garbage]," said Styles.

It'll be interesting to see what happens on WWE SmackDown this week between AJ Styles and LA Knight.

