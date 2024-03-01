AJ Styles takes a massive shot at LA Knight after attacking him at WWE Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles has taken a big shot at LA Knight after attacking him at WWE Elimination Chamber last week and costing him the match.

The Phenomenal One didn't qualify for the Men's Chamber match thanks to The Megastar, so he made the latter pay by hitting him with a steel chair several times and preventing him from winning the match. The two stars have had issues with each other for several weeks now, and it wouldn't be surprising if this leads to a match between them at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent appearance on the Johnjay & Rich: After Words podcast, AJ Styles commented on attacking LA Knight at Elimination Chamber and agreed with the interviewer that Knight is a piece of human garbage.

"I was hiding out because I'm committed to the beating that I was gonna give LA Knight. He's the reason why I wasn't in the Elimination [Chamber match] in the first place. For some reason, he needed to be on their commentary team... You know what, he's a turd and he had to pay the price for putting his - getting in my business. I'm glad I'm not the only one who thinks that [LA Knight is a piece of human garbage]," said Styles. (1:44-2:14)

Bobby Roode says he'd love to wrestle AJ Styles if he makes an in-ring return

Bobby Roode has been out of action for nearly two years. He's currently working backstage in the company, and although he's cleared to compete, he's happy working backstage as a producer.

However, the former NXT Champion told Chris Van Vliet that if he does have another match, he wants AJ Styles to be his opponent.

"You never know. I really wanted that, I really did," he said. "There was a moment in the last Royal Rumble I did, the one in St. Louis. I think I came in early, four maybe, and we had a moment, AJ and I had a moment, and there was some rumblings, people kind of remembered, but it quickly went away. I got eliminated or whatever."

AJ Styles vs. Bobby Roode could've been a good match, but it's great to see that the latter is happy where he is.

