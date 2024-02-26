WWE star out of action for over 600 days picks AJ Styles as final opponent

A WWE Superstar has picked AJ Styles as the only wrestler he may face in his final match if he makes a return to the ring.

WWE Superstars often brave many injuries during their careers to entertain fans. One such superstar who has been out for over 600 days may only return to face The Phenomenal One to continue a decades-old rivalry. This superstar is none other than Bobby Roode, who has been Styles' adversary across companies.

Roode last competed for WWE in June 2022. He had his final match against Omos at the live event after which the veteran underwent neck surgery. Following his neck surgery, Roode made a shift from being a WWE wrestler to taking on the role of a match producer.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Roode noted that he would be up for a final match against AJ Styles if the opportunity presented itself.

"You never know. I really wanted that, I really did," he said. "There was a moment in the last Royal Rumble I did, the one in St. Louis. I think I came in early, four maybe, and we had a moment, AJ and I had a moment, and there was some rumblings, people kind of remembered, but it quickly went away. I got eliminated or whatever."

Roode was recently cleared to compete in the ring. However, he doesn’t seem too interested in getting back to competition unless it's a rivalry with The Phenomenal One.

"I'm all about story, there's got to be a reason, right? There's got to be people who need to be emotionally invested in this, I want people to care, I want some meat on the bone there," Roode said. "I think AJ would definitely be that guy, we never had the opportunity to work in a singles match." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

The former United States Champion seems content with his new role in the company. He had quite a bit of success in the ring, and it’s time for him to produce some quality content for the viewers.

AJ Styles recently returned to WWE SmackDown

While Roode has his eyes set on The Phenomenal One, Styles recently returned to the ring to kickstart a rivalry with The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns. However, the rivalry quickly transitioned into a feud with LA Knight.

AJ Styles traveled to Australia to attack Knight and cost him the Elimination Chamber match that was ultimately won by Drew McIntyre. It was a great spot that added a lot of heat to their ongoing feud.

WWE fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for Styles. He is in the twilight of his career, and it seems unlikely that he’ll win a world championship again.

