47-year-old WWE Superstar medically cleared to make an in-ring return, but there's a major twist

A former WWE champion has been given the green light to compete again inside the ring following a nasty injury, but he does not want to make a comeback anytime soon because of a major twist.

The name in question is Bobby Roode (real name Robert Roode), who has been away from in-ring action since June 2022, when he faced Omos during a live event in Amarillo, Texas. Since December of that year, the 47-year-old star has undergone two neck fusion surgeries, which has put a question on his pro wrestling career.

A previous report suggested that Roode is no longer listed as an active superstar in World Wrestling Entertainment but remains a part of the company as a producer.

Speaking on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Champion mentioned that doctors have cleared him to wrestle. However, Bobby Roode seems content being a WWE producer:

"Ironically enough, I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. So as far as like, looking at it from a medical point of view, it's safe to get back in the ring, I guess," he said.

The former United States Champion expressed that his age and past injuries likely contributed to his decision, making a full-time wrestling comeback less likely. Roode added:

"But at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I've been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago. I'm quite happy doing this. And I feel like I've had a good run, as they say, and I'm happy to do what I'm doing now." [H/T: CVV]

WWE Hall of Famer and Bobby Roode reportedly produced the Bray Wyatt tribute segment

In a touching gesture, the Stamford-based promotion honored the late stars Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk in August 2023. Even former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan flew in to join the heartfelt farewell.

WWE legend Michael Hayes, along with Bobby Roode as his understudy, put together the emotional Bray Wyatt segment on SmackDown last year, according to reports. The dynamic duo also created LA Knight's fiery promo during his singles match against Judgment Day member Finn Balor the same night.

The wrestling world is excited to see what more the former NXT Champion brings to the table following his role as a WWE producer and wishes to see him wrestle for one last time if he decides to hang his boots for good.

