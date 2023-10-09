Current WWE Superstar no longer listed as an active wrestler - Reports

A WWE Superstar's in-ring career might be over due to his current backstage status. Bobby Roode is reportedly listed as inactive but will remain with the company in a different role.

Roode last wrestled at a live event in Amarillo, Texas, on June 25, 2022 against Omos. He underwent neck surgery in December to have his C5 and C6 vertebrae fused. The procedure was performed by Dr. Andy Cordover of the famous Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

However, the former tag team champion had to undergo another neck surgery back in May after suffering a setback in his recovery. The Wrestling Observer reported a couple of months ago that Roode began working as a producer on both RAW and SmackDown.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News provided an update on Roode, who is no longer listed as an active superstar. He remains a part of the company as a producer, like fellow stars Tyson Kidd and Jason Jordan, who had to retire due to neck injuries.

"#WWE fans have been asking us about Bobby Roode's status, and we have an update," Carrier wrote. "He is no longer listed as an active Superstar, but he is a producer for the company now."

Steve Carrier on X.

It should be noted that this backstage report has not been confirmed and remains a rumor for now. However, two neck surgeries in a span of less than a year is not a good sign for a 47-year-old star like Bobby Roode, who has been wrestling since 1998.

Bobby Roode's WWE career started in 2016

It took Bobby Roode around two decades before he got signed by WWE in 2016. Roode started in the black and gold brand and won the NXT Championship less than a year into his tenure. He was called up to the main roster in August 2017 and was crowned United States Champion five months later.

Roode also won the Tag Team Championship three times. He won the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles with Dolph Ziggler as The Dirty Dawgs. He also won the Raw Tag Team Championship with Chad Gable once.

What's your favorite moment in Bobby Roode's WWE career? Share your answers in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.