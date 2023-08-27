WWE Hall of Famer and former US Champion produced the Bray Wyatt tribute segment - Reports

Two big names were responsible for producing the Bray Wyatt tribute segment on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The company dedicated the latest edition of SmackDown to the memory of Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The opening segment of the show saw WWE Superstars and other personnel paying tribute to Wyatt on the entrance stage. The two remaining members of The Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan, were flown in for the segment.

As per Fightful Select, the Bray Wyatt tribute segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, with Robert Roode shadowing the legend. The duo was also responsible for producing LA Knight's promo and his singles match with Finn Balor at the end of the show.

For those unaware, Roode has lately taken a shift from an active wrestler to a match producer.

Michael Hayes sent out a tweet reacting to Bray Wyatt's passing

Wyatt's untimely passing on August 24th left the wrestling world in a state of shock. The WWE Superstar was just 36 years old. Michael Hayes sent out a tweet reacting to the deaths of Wyatt and Terry Funk.

Here's what he wrote:

"Oh man, so sorry to hear about Funks passing yesterday, but, U try and comfort yourself by saying what a great life Terry lived….I just heard of Bray passing and I am sorry, I have no words except STUNNED!! Way to early!! Prayers and Condolences to his family, friends and fans!!"

The tribute segment on SmackDown was very well received by the WWE Universe on social media. Fans lauded the company for bringing in Braun Strowman from RAW and former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan for the tribute segment.

Bray Wyatt was a decorated veteran of the squared circle and was a former WWE Champion. He also won the Universal title on two occasions.

