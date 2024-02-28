Unfortunate 8-month streak finally ends on WWE show

An 8-month losing streak just ended on a WWE show tonight.

The Good Brothers have been hailed as one of the most experienced and skilled tag teams in the WWE. At the peak of their career, they captured the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

However, their careers have seemingly dwindled in recent years. To make things worse, they have been on an 8-month losing streak, with their last win coming on the 2nd June 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown against Hit Row.

Last week on WWE NXT, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson made a shocking appearance on the show and attacked Chase U, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom who had just had a grueling match.

Tonight, Good Brothers competed on the developmental brand against the rising tag team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Although Enofe and Blade took the fight to the Good Brothers, the former tag team champions were able to come out on top.

Following the match, Chase U came out to confront Gallows and Anderson. Nathan Frazer and Axiom also interrupted them and said they wanted to beat Good Brothers first. Latino World Order then attacked Gallows and Anderson from behind and a brawl broke out with all teams attacking the Good Brothers. It looks like the tag team division in WWE NXT is heating up.

