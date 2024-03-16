LA Knight's WrestleMania XL opponent officially announced on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight's opponent for WrestleMania XL was officially announced on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Megastar is currently involved in a storyline with AJ Styles. Their feud started after The Phenomenal One returned to the blue brand after being out of action for several weeks due to an attack that he suffered at the hands of The Bloodline.

Leading up to the fatal 4-way match at the Royal Rumble, Styles accused Knight of walking over his dead body to get a match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year. It became clear that the two stars had issues with each other.

On the January 19 episode of SmackDown, LA Knight and AJ Styles faced each other in a singles match. In less than five minutes, Solo Sikoa attacked them both, leading to a no-contest finish. The story doesn't end there, however. At Elimination Chamber, Styles attacked Knight with a steel chair during the Men's Chamber match, costing the latter the match.

LA Knight began searching for AJ Styles backstage to get his retribution, but he never managed to find him. As a result, he challenged the former WWE Champion to a match at WrestleMania XL during the most recent episode of SmackDown. Styles once again attacked him from behind with a chair before accepting the challenge.

