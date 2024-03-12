LA Knight recounts catching 13-time WWE Champion off guard by taking his advice on camera: "You son of a b*tch"

In his own words, LA Knight is looking to build on the foundation he created in WWE the year prior.

Unexpectedly, months after his Royal Rumble match with the late Bray Wyatt, Knight had a meteoric rise to main event status. This allowed him to work with some of the top names in the company, from Roman Reigns to John Cena. The Megastar reflected on his interactions with the latter recently.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, LA Knight detailed the tension that was on display between him and John Cena at WWE Payback. Knight wrestled The Miz at the event, while Cena (who hosted the show) inserted himself as the special guest referee of the bout. Post-match, The Megastar refused to shake Cena's hand.

"I get to the back, and somebody is just like, 'Man, you can't do that to John. That's John Cena. You can't just like [not] shake his hand. You should raise his hand.' Thank you. I see your advice. I see why you would say that. But I gotta trust myself in this process. I have to trust who I am and what I am, what I'm doing, and even when I talked to John, he was like, 'You did the right thing. You did the right thing by you.'" [From 24:40 to 25:14]

The two men then worked together in a tag match at WWE Fastlane 2023 in a winning effort against The Bloodline. Once again post-match, LA Knight refused to let Cena do a hand raise.

"When I did that, he goes, 'You son of a b*tch,' right then and there. I said that at the [Fastlane] press conference. I think people thought I was joking. But he really did," Knight recalled. [From 25:50 to 25:59]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

The Megastar clarified that he needed it to be done in a way that does justice to his on-screen character. After Fastlane, LA Knight and John Cena went their separate ways, and rumors of a potential showdown between the pair were put to rest ever since.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles appears to be a lock for WWE WrestleMania XL

From the looks of how things appear, AJ Styles will be LA Knight's first opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Phenomenal One sent a warning to The Megastar recently at a live event, fueling speculations of an imminent grudge match. Things escalated on the Road to WrestleMania XL after Styles cost Knight the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

For Knight, Styles is a credible name for his WrestleMania debut. In turn, The Megastar could be a worthy addition to the former WWE Champion's line up of impressive showdowns in the sports entertainment spectacle in the past. This includes Randy Orton, The Undertaker, and Edge, to name a few. His last appearance was two years ago, when he faced The Rated-R Superstar.

