AJ Styles is currently one of the, if not the best, performers in WWE. He has been at the top of his game ever since making his debut in 2016.

Throughout his tenure, Styles has partaken in various dream feuds against the likes of Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and many more. This year, he is all set to lock horns in yet another highly anticipated match against Edge.

The Phenomenal One and The Rated-R Superstar will square off against each other at WrestleMania 38. With the much-awaited contest almost just a month away, let’s take a look at and rank every AJ Styles match at WrestleMania.

#6 in our list of ranking every AJ Styles match at WrestleMania- w/Omos against The New Day - WrestleMania 37 Night One

Styles performing a phenomenal forearm.

Styles has been a part of various tag teams and stables throughout his career. But hardly any team was as random as his association with Omos. The duo teamed up at WrestleMania 37 to challenge The New Day for the RAW tag titles.

The said match is the only non-singles match Styles has contested at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It lasted less than 10 minutes, and much of the focus was on Omos. Styles was continuously overpowered by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, which does not define who The Phenomenal One is.

The only good thing about the match was that AJ Styles was on the winning side, and he became the first superstar to achieve the title of Grand Slam Champion in both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

#5. Against Randy Orton- WrestleMania 35

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton sounds like a blockbuster match. Though their bout at WrestleMania 35 was good, it wasn't a terrific contest like what fans expected.

The buildup to the match was intriguing, with both superstars engaging in a heated war of words. Their match at the event lasted 16 minutes and 20 seconds, where Orton would attempt to hit AJ with the RKO and miss several times.

Fans went berserk after The Viper finally succeeded in hitting the RKO. But that wasn't enough to put Styles down, and The Phenomenal One eventually emerged as the victor.

#4. Against Shinsuke Nakamura- WrestleMania 34

Styles vs. Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

2018 started on a very promising note when fan-favorite Shinsuke Nakamura won the Royal Rumble and challenged AJ Styles at WrestleMania. The two superstars are known for their outstanding performances, and when they enter the ring at the same time, magic is bound to happen.

Their contest at WrestleMania 34 was great by the standards of what a match should look like. However, considering the previous encounters between Styles and Nakamura, fans were left dissatisfied with the matchup.

While Styles winning the match was a welcome decision, it would've been great if it was Nakamura who stood tall.

#3. Against Chris Jericho- WrestleMania 32

Chris Jericho performing Walls of Jericho on AJ Styles.

Chris Jericho was the first superstar to be involved in a friendship-cum-feud with AJ Styles after the latter's debut in WWE. The two superstars teamed up as Y2AJ for a while before Jericho turned his back on Styles.

The perfect dream match was set up at WrestleMania 32, where the two superstars locked horns in front of more than 100,000 fans. The bout was great as both superstars proved why they are considered one of the finest.

The result of the match was surprising as newcomer AJ Styles ended up on the losing side. Nonetheless, the match will always remain in good memory for pro-wrestling fans.

#2. Against The Undertaker- Boneyard match, WrestleMania 36 Night One

Styles and Undertaker in the Boneyard match.

WWE booked Styles in yet another dream match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36. The Phenom and The Phenomenal One squared off in the first-ever Boneyard match.

It was also the first time WrestleMania spanned across two nights where The Boneyard match headlined the first night of the extravaganza.

Though the match primarily focused on The Undertaker as it was his last match, Styles too got enough chances to shine. It was a great match and had nothing to complain about.

Eventually, The Deadman buried AJ Styles to win his last match. It was a great way to bid farewell to one of the greatest superstars to enter the squared circle.

#1. Against Shane McMahon- WrestleMania 33

AJ Styles was the WWE Champion in late 2016 and early 2017. He engaged in interesting back and forth rivalries against the likes of Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton.

With such high-profile matches possible for him at WrestleMania, it was indeed a shocker when he randomly attacked his boss Shane McMahon, setting up a match for the said event.

While Styles delivers to fans' expectations more often than not, his match against McMahon surpassed what fans and critics expected. McMahon and Styles exhibited Insane athleticism in the match that was perhaps the best on the WrestleMania 33 card.

Eventually, AJ Styles stood tall in the clash with a Phenomenal Forearm. Though the presentation of the Boneyard match was better, his bout against Shane McMahon gets the edge because it was contested in front of a live crowd.

