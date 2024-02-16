Tony Khan officially announces WWE legend for upcoming AEW show

Tony Khan has just officially announced that a WWE legend will be making an appearance for an upcoming AEW show.

The legend in question is Rob Van Dam. RVD made a name for himself in ECW where he became an icon. Following the closure of ECW, he moved to WWE, where he continued to captivate audiences with his acrobatic moves and eventually became the WWE Champion.

Although he is towards the tail end of his career, RVD still wrestles on the independent scene. He has been making sporadic appearances for AEW in recent months and will make another soon.

Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce that RVD will compete on the 4/20 edition of AEW Collision, and he will also compete in a six-man tag match this week on AEW Dynamite.

"I'm excited to announce that RVD will return to @AEWonTV on TNT for 4/20 Saturday Night #AEWCollision! + I can't wait for THIS Wednesday #AEWDynamite in Tulsa on TBS: AEW World Champion @SamoaJoe /@swerveconfident /@briancagegmsi vs Hangman Page/FTW Champion @730hook /@TherealRVD!" tweeted Tony Khan.

AEW talent is frustrated with Tony Khan regarding low attendance

When AEW first launched, fans were excited as they had an alternative to WWE. However, over the years, that excitement dwindled, and so did the ticket sales, which has not made the talent happy.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the AEW talent is not happy to work infront of small crowds:

"When we mentioned last week about morale being the best it has been in a long time, it was noted that the talent is getting along more than it has. But with so many wrestlers under contract and only so many that can be pushed, inherently there is going to be frustration because most on the roster are not people just happy to not show their stuff and perform just because they are making good money."

"There are exceptions to that rule but when you put together a roster of high level performers they are going to want to perform. There is also frustration from a lot of circles since talent comes to the shows and sees the smaller crowds since the start of the year. Khan always paints a positive picture about the company being stronger due to increased revenues, or bringing up ratings, and there’s the feeling that popularity is declining overall and changes have to be made to turn it around and he’s acting like everything is fine."

The low ticket sales have been a concern for the company in recent months, and if this continues, it could become an even major problem for Tony Khan.

