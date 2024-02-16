Backstage frustration owing to low attendance in AEW - Reports

AEW is often dragged for their low attendance, mainly on their Collision and Rampage shows, and according to reports, the talents also have some issues performing in visibly empty arenas.

The Jacksonville-based promotion started as one of the most hyped-up companies in professional wrestling. Tony Khan has worked hard to make All Elite Wrestling an alternative to the WWE for the fans. However, many fans and veterans have recently stated that the company has lost the spark it once had, which may be the reason behind the low attendance during the shows.

On the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was mentioned that the AEW talents are not happy to perform in front of smaller crowds in a large arena, which has become a major issue for All Elite Wrestling as many veterans have advised Tony Khan to book smaller venues.

"When we mentioned last week about morale being the best it has been in a long time, it was noted that the talent is getting along more than it has. But with so many wrestlers under contract and only so many that can be pushed, inherently there is going to be frustration because most on the roster are not people just happy to not show their stuff and perform just because they are making good money."

WON continued:

"There are exceptions to that rule but when you put together a roster of high level performers they are going to want to perform. There is also frustration from a lot of circles since talent comes to the shows and sees the smaller crowds since the start of the year. Khan always paints a positive picture about the company being stronger due to increased revenues, or bringing up ratings, and there’s the feeling that popularity is declining overall and changes have to be made to turn it around and he’s acting like everything is fine."

Tony Khan recently commented on MJF's future with AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently spoke about the future of MJF, who has been absent from All Elite Wrestling ever since he lost the AEW World Title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023.

In an interview with SportsGrid, Tony Khan praised Maxwell Jacob Friedman and addressed his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Well, it's something to keep an eye on with MJF," Khan said. "He's a great wrestler for AEW and has been a great world champion. He was very injured and I would love to have MJF back anytime and we'll see what happens here." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

MJF's inevitable return to All Elite Wrestling will surely be a sight to look forward to, as Friedman has expressed his desire to join WWE many times in the past. We will have to wait and see what MJF does after he's healed up from his injuries.

