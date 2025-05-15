Major star signs new contract with AEW; set to stay for several years - Reports

After several weeks of waiting, a popular star has re-signed with AEW following reports that her contract was coming to an end this year. This new contract is set to be a multi-year one.
Willow Nightingale has established herself as one of the faces of the women's division over the past year. She has also collected a great list of accolades during her time with the company, including a reign as the TBS Champion, the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner.
Fightful Select has just reported that The Babe with the Power has re-signed with AEW on a multi-year deal. It was noted that this new contract was a priority move by the company after she hit her contract year. Willow Nightingale has been happy with her time in the company, leading to this continued partnership.
Willow Nightingale still has a bone to pick with The Death Riders in AEW
The 31-year-old has found herself as a target of The Death Riders after often getting involved in their affairs and helping her friends, such as Orange Cassidy and Swerve Strickland.
Marina Shafir and the group have returned the favor by taking her out multiple times. Last weekend on AEW Collision, Shafir interfered in her match against Kris Statlander, costing her a chance at victory. Willow has been vocal about her not being willing to step aside and let The Death Riders run her down.
"Marina, you know I get it but I...Willow Nightingale, I say nothing matters but this matters to me, pro wrestling matters to me but you guys always get in everybody else's way, everybody else's matches. Ofcourse you'd do it to me, foolish to think that you wouldn't. So Mox, I know you and your Death Riders think you already have 'The Problem' with Marina Shafir. But I've already been a problem for you guys and now I'm going to be the biggest problem."
Now that she has a new deal with AEW, this will allow Willow Nightingale to continue pursuing her goals, including a potential title run in the future. For now, her focus may be on The Death Riders.