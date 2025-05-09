Jon Moxley put on notice by female AEW star: "I'm going to be the biggest problem"

A top female star sent out a warning to the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and the Death Riders. The message was sent after what went down on the latest episode of Collision.
The female AEW star, Willow Nightingale, has a message for Jon Moxley. The AEW World Champion and the Death Riders have been targeting everyone on their warpath for the past several months. Nightingale also got involved in a spat with the faction after she went after Marina Shafir several weeks ago.
This week on Collision, Willow squared off against her former friend, Kris Statlander, in a great back-and-forth encounter. In a shocking turn of events, Marina Shafir interfered and choked out Willow to cost her the match against Statlander. In an exclusive promo after the show, Nightingale put the Death Riders on notice.
After addressing her history with Statlander, Willow Nightingale warned Moxley and Marina.
"Marina, you know I get it but I...Willow Nightingale, I say nothing matters but this matters to me, pro wrestling matters to me but you guys always get in everybody else's way, everybody else's matches. Ofcourse you'd do it to me, foolish to think that you wouldn't. So Mox, I know you and your Death Riders think you already have 'The Problem' with Marina Shafir. But I've already been a problem for you guys and now I'm going to be the biggest problem." [From 0:33 - 1:13]
Jon Moxley is set for his next AEW World Title defense
Jon Moxley has been a dominant AEW World Champion for more than six months and has overcome every big challenge until now. Next Wednesday on Dynamite Beach Break, Moxley will defend his world title against Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Match.
Joe choked out Moxley a few weeks back to capture the AEW World Trios Titles from Death Riders. It will be interesting to see if The Samoan Submission Machine manages to dethrone the leader of the Death Riders.
