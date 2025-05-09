Major update on Willow Nightingale's AEW future - Reports

Willow Nightingale has been a regular feature on AEW TV. New details have come to light regarding her future with the company.

Ad

Nightingale has been a part of the AEW roster since 2021. She has established herself as one of the top stars of the women's division and is a former TBS Champion. During her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has been involved in many major storylines. The most notable involved her former best friend Kris Statlander. She also feuded with the Death Riders recently. Given her popularity, she has been a regular feature on television programming.

Ad

Trending

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Nightingale's contract is expiring this year. It was also reported that sources within AEW have confirmed that the company was looking to retain her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Willow Nightingale put Jon Moxley on notice

Willow Nightingale has been feuding with Marina Shafir and the Death Riders in recent weeks. Things also seem to be escalating between her and Shafir. On the May 8 episode of Collision, Nightingale squared off against Kris Statlander in a singles match. The Problem interfered in the match and choked out the former TBS Champion to cost her the bout.

Ad

Following the show, Nightingale cut an exclusive promo putting Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and the Death Riders on notice.

"Marina, you know I get it but I...Willow Nightingale, I say nothing matters but this matters to me, pro wrestling matters to me but you guys always get in everybody else's way, everybody else's matches. Ofcourse you'd do it to me, foolish to think that you wouldn't. So Mox, I know you and your Death Riders think you already have 'The Problem' with Marina Shafir. But I've already been a problem for you guys and now I'm going to be the biggest problem." [From 0:33 - 1:13]

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's next for Nightingale in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More