Major update on Willow Nightingale's AEW future - Reports

Willow Nightingale has been a regular feature on AEW TV. New details have come to light regarding her future with the company.
Nightingale has been a part of the AEW roster since 2021. She has established herself as one of the top stars of the women's division and is a former TBS Champion. During her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she has been involved in many major storylines. The most notable involved her former best friend Kris Statlander. She also feuded with the Death Riders recently. Given her popularity, she has been a regular feature on television programming.
According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Nightingale's contract is expiring this year. It was also reported that sources within AEW have confirmed that the company was looking to retain her.
Willow Nightingale put Jon Moxley on notice
Willow Nightingale has been feuding with Marina Shafir and the Death Riders in recent weeks. Things also seem to be escalating between her and Shafir. On the May 8 episode of Collision, Nightingale squared off against Kris Statlander in a singles match. The Problem interfered in the match and choked out the former TBS Champion to cost her the bout.
Following the show, Nightingale cut an exclusive promo putting Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and the Death Riders on notice.
"Marina, you know I get it but I...Willow Nightingale, I say nothing matters but this matters to me, pro wrestling matters to me but you guys always get in everybody else's way, everybody else's matches. Ofcourse you'd do it to me, foolish to think that you wouldn't. So Mox, I know you and your Death Riders think you already have 'The Problem' with Marina Shafir. But I've already been a problem for you guys and now I'm going to be the biggest problem." [From 0:33 - 1:13]
It will be interesting to see what's next for Nightingale in AEW.