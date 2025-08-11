  • home icon
Congratulations to AEW Stars Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin

By N.S Walia
Modified Aug 11, 2025 14:25 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via Bobby Lashley
The Hurt Syndicate is a top AEW faction (Image via Bobby Lashley's Instagram)

The Hurt Syndicate has established its dominance in AEW as a formidable unit. Amid their successful tenure, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have hit a major milestone.

The trio of MVP and his cohorts debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and re-formed their popular faction that made waves in WWE. At the start of 2025, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Private Party to capture the World Tag Team Championship.

Since then, the duo has defeated multiple tag teams that stepped up to the challenge with their titles on the line. Lashley and Benjamin have now crossed 200 days as the tag team champions in All Elite Wrestling, a major accolade in the company.

The Hurt Syndicate crossed 200 days as AEW World Tag Team Champions (Image via allelitewrestling.com)
The Hurt Syndicate crossed 200 days as AEW World Tag Team Champions (Image via allelitewrestling.com)

Hurt Syndicate member MVP showed major praise for former AEW star

MVP, alongside The Hurt Syndicate, has become a regular fixture for All Elite Wrestling. However, he still had massive praise for former star Matt Hardy, who is now a part of TNA Wrestling. On an edition of the Marking Out podcast, he called his former WWE tag team partner very easy to work with during their tenure in the Stamford-based promotion.

"The one tag partner that made everything easier- been fortunate through the years to have been blessed with some elite-level tag team partners; if I'm teaming with Shelton [Benjamin] it's an easy night. I think the quickest and I guess probably most honest answer would be the great Matt Hardy. Never lost a match to Matt Hardy and I'm the 'Captain' of the team and I will always be better than Matt Hardy." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Currently, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin are leading the charge in the All Elite Wrestling tag team division as the top team. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for them.

