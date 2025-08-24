Congratulations to AEW Stars Brody King and Bandido

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 24, 2025 19:29 GMT
Brodido made history at Forbidden Door (Image via X/@AEW)
Brodido made history at Forbidden Door (Image via X/@AEW)

The duo of Brody King and Bandido, collectively known as Brodido, were in action tonight as they looked to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They were up against FTR and the reigning champions, The Hurt Syndicate, in a triple threat match and walked away as the new World Tag Team Champions.

FTR and Brodido took each other on this past week on Dynamite in the finals of the Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. However, there was nothing to separate the two teams as they battled out a 30-minute draw, resulting in the triple threat match.

The match was off to a frantic start with some high-paced wrestling from Brodido and hard-hitting moves from The Hurt Syndicate. FTR entered the fray once again after The Hurt Syndicate's assault on Bandido came to an end as they tried to reclaim the World Tag Team Championship.

The match descended into chaos as all teams got their offense in, leading to even the commentators losing track of which two wrestlers were the legal ones. Bandido continued the chaos as he took out everyone with a fallaway slam to Dax Harwood from the top rope onto all the other competitors.

The turning point of the match came when three masked wrestlers interfered to take out The Hurt Syndicate, revealing themselves to be the Gates of Agony along with Ricochet. This allowed Brodido to take advantage of the match as they took out FTR to win their first-ever AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Ricochet and Gates of Agony Cost The AEW World Tag Team Champions

The Hurt Syndicate seemed in control of large parts of the match. Both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin were dealing with their competitors without much trouble till the time the masked assailants intervened. The three came out in NJPW clothing, confusing everyone, and assaulted the tag champions.

The three assailants were revealed to be Ricochet, flanked by Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, Gates of Agony. The trio was doing the bidding of MJF this past week on Dynamite, and considering the former AEW World Champion was thrown out of The Hurt Syndicate recently, he could be the one behind the attack.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
