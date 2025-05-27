Congratulations to AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR achieved a big milestone and should be congratulated. The duo has been killing it with their character work on TV lately.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler formed their tag team in 2014 during their time in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. However, the duo's main roster run on the Stamford-based promotion as 'The Revival' was a disappointment despite multiple tag team title wins. Dax and Cash eventually left the promotion in 2020.
Nevertheless, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler rebranded themselves as 'FTR' and made their blockbuster AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite in 2020. The duo came to the aid of The Young Bucks and took out their opponents on their debut. FTR's memorable All Elite debut has now completed five years.
Speaking of their AEW run, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have managed to make themselves one of the best tag teams in the world over the past five years. Dax and Cash also became the World Tag Team Champions two times in the Tony Khan-led promotion. FTR currently portrays heel characters on TV, and fans are invested in their work.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler got a major win at AEW Double or Nothing 2025
At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly turned heel by betraying Cope (fka Edge) and ending the RatedFTR team. FTR later went on to feud with their former ally, Daniel Garcia, and the veteran wrestler turned color commentator, Nigel McGuinness.
Following weeks of animosity, FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness was made official for Double or Nothing 2025. It was a technical encounter that lasted more than 20 minutes. In the end, Dax Harwood managed to make Daniel Garcia pass out with a sharpshooter for the win.
Moreover, FTR has been back to winning ways lately, and fans will have to wait and see what big things await them after they complete their five years in AEW.