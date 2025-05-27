Congratulations to AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR achieved a big milestone and should be congratulated. The duo has been killing it with their character work on TV lately.

Ad

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler formed their tag team in 2014 during their time in WWE's developmental brand, NXT. However, the duo's main roster run on the Stamford-based promotion as 'The Revival' was a disappointment despite multiple tag team title wins. Dax and Cash eventually left the promotion in 2020.

Nevertheless, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler rebranded themselves as 'FTR' and made their blockbuster AEW debut on an episode of Dynamite in 2020. The duo came to the aid of The Young Bucks and took out their opponents on their debut. FTR's memorable All Elite debut has now completed five years.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of their AEW run, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have managed to make themselves one of the best tag teams in the world over the past five years. Dax and Cash also became the World Tag Team Champions two times in the Tony Khan-led promotion. FTR currently portrays heel characters on TV, and fans are invested in their work.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler got a major win at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shockingly turned heel by betraying Cope (fka Edge) and ending the RatedFTR team. FTR later went on to feud with their former ally, Daniel Garcia, and the veteran wrestler turned color commentator, Nigel McGuinness.

Ad

Following weeks of animosity, FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness was made official for Double or Nothing 2025. It was a technical encounter that lasted more than 20 minutes. In the end, Dax Harwood managed to make Daniel Garcia pass out with a sharpshooter for the win.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, FTR has been back to winning ways lately, and fans will have to wait and see what big things await them after they complete their five years in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More