Congratulations to AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been at the top of the AEW women's division since her debut at Dynamite: Big Business last year. She had her first in-ring outing in the company at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024, when she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the AEW TBS Championship.
Since that night, Mone had been undefeated in singles competition. The CEO made her return to the pay-per-view last night. As the night concluded, Mercedes Mone completed 365 days as the TBS Champion.
This is the first time in her illustrious wrestling career that the erstwhile Sasha Banks has held a championship for an entire year. She has successfully defended her gold against Stephanie Vaquer, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and Momo Watanabe.
Mercedes Mone won a high-stakes match at AEW Double or Nothing 2025
Mercedes Mone was scheduled for a marquee showdown at the 2025 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She battled the incomparable Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
The AEW stars delivered a stellar match, pushing each other to their limits in front of an electric crowd. The ending saw The CEO counter another Haterade attempt by Hayter with a roll-up DDT for the win. Mone instantly ran up to the stage to escape Hayter's wrath.
She was presented with the championship belt and the coveted trophy. However, her biggest prize is earning a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.
Mone will face "Timeless" Toni Storm, who retained her AEW Women's World Title against Mina Shirakawa later that night. This has set the stage for a dream showdown to take place between two of the biggest attractions in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if The CEO dethrones The Timeless Superstar on July 12.