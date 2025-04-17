Congratulations to AEW and Tony Khan

AEW has officially hit a major milestone with this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The Tony Khan-led company is celebrating the occasion with a special edition of the show in Boston.

The April 16 edition of Dynamite is the first of two television specials, titled Spring BreakThru, that are emanating from the MGM Music Hall this week. The episode has been loaded with a number of high-stakes matches, and is set to feature top names and acts like Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, The Hurt Syndicate, The Opps, and The Death Riders.

The show opened with a blockbuster bout pitting Mercedes Mone against Athena in a 2025 Owen Hart Cup match. Dynamite: SpringBreakThru, significantly, is the 289th episode of the Wednesday-night flagship show, which officially makes it the longest-running pro-wrestling program in the history of Turner Sports. Dynamite also officially surpassed WCW Monday Nitro this week.

The official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling has now shared a post thanking its viewership and fans for their constant support over the past six years.

"From day one to now, every show, every moment—you made this possible. Thank you for being part of history. #AEWDynamite (...) Watch #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax!" - said the company's tweet.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Tony Khan and everyone involved in All Elite Wrestling for their historic accomplishment.

