Tony Khan makes huge AEW announcement days before WWE WrestleMania 41

Tony Khan made a huge AEW announcement just days before WWE WrestleMania 41. This will no doubt be something that will catch the attention of fans.

Ad

TK is one of the most passionate defenders of AEW, and it is evident since he is the president of the promotion. He goes above and beyond to promote his shows and his stars, even if it sometimes comes at a cost.

With WrestleMania 41 just days away, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce a significant milestone for his company. He stated that AEW Dynamite would become the longest-running primetime wrestling show on TNT and TBS.

Ad

Trending

“Thanks to you all, 2025 is a great year of @AEWonTV on TBS, TNT + Max! 48 hours from NOW, this Wednesday is a huge milestone: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite becomes the longest-running prime time wrestling show ever on TNT/TBS! 4/16 on TBS + Max AEW Spring BreakThru THIS WEDNESDAY!,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jim Cornette blasts Tony Khan over Mark Briscoe's booking

Jim Cornette is someone who does not mince his words when it comes to making his feelings known. He did just that when he blasted Tony Khan over the booking of Mark Briscoe.

Cornette was speaking on his Drive Thru podcast when he said:

“They've destroyed Mark's value. It was a wonderful match that people liked because Mark Briscoe always gets over. But he always gets beat and unfortunately that's the position that they're ended in because Tony is not able to see and react when he is gifted sh*t that he didn't plan for and his advisers that he listens to have the most indie mindset of anybody in the company. They keep him doing this great match bullsh*t with children instead of recognizing personalities and real wrestling talent that can get over with a wider audience.”

It will be interesting to see if Mark Briscoe has anything to say about this and whether Tony Khan agrees to it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More