Congratulations to AEW veteran Taz

AEW veteran Taz was honored with a major award recently. He was one of the top stars to come out of ECW and made an enormous contribution to the promotion's success. Stars who played a major role in ECW have been inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame, and the former FTW World Champion was the next legend to be a part of it. He has been calling action from the commentary table in AEW for a long time now.Starting tonight, AEW will produce weekly episodes in the 2300 Arena. They will be here for a three-week residency. After tonight's Dynamite went off air, the Human Suplex Machine received a great surprise from AEW President Tony Khan and his family. His wife and son, HOOK, were also in on the revelation.The ECW legend was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame during the Collision tapings. Also, a majority of the roster was present during the induction ceremony. His name will now be seen forever, high in the rafters, in the 2300 Arena, where he did some of the best work of his career.MJF talks highly of AEW veteran TazThe Salt of the Earth doesn't often have nice things to say about others. Shockingly, he had some good words to talk about the former FTW Champion.While speaking on SI Media, Maxwell revealed that he and the ECW veteran are from Long Island and, therefore, MJF tolerates the legend.&quot;No...... You know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what AEW does in the 2300 Arena in the coming weeks.