Congratulations to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been a top star in AEW for several years. Now, he has achieved another milestone.

Ever since joining All Elite Wrestling, Mox has been pushed as a top star in the company. He is currently in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion and remains a dominant force in the ring. His title reign began at WrestleDream 2024, where he beat his former Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Bryan Danielson. Since then, The Purveyor of Violence has had a stranglehold over the gold, defeating all challengers in his path.

Now, the AEW star has just surpassed 200 days as World Champion. This is the second time he has held the title for over 200 days. His first reign lasted 277 days between February and December 2020.

Cope recently addressed his controversial spot with Jon Moxley

On the March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley defended the World Championship against Adam Copeland in a Street Fight. During the match, Cope dropped Mox on a nail board, which seared through the champion's skin on his back. The entire spot received a lot of criticism for being too dangerous.

During a recent interview with Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes magazine, Cope said that while he understood the negative reaction to the spot, he admitted he cared more about the live reactions:

"I don’t really care about the reaction, besides the live reaction. That to me is the reaction that matters and they were into it live. Hey, I get it, I do. Because I understand that it can be diminishing returns and all of those things. You also have to know your audience and you also have to understand that times have changed, for good, bad, however you want to look at it."

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley can hold on to the AEW World Championship longer than 277 days.

