Congratulations to Kenny Omega and top AEW star

Kenny Omega and another top AEW star are due for congratulations as they have just achieved another milestone with their stellar in-ring performance. This will surprise some fans but the rest would have expected it.

Omega and Konosuke Takeshita were involved in a hard-hitting match for the International Championship at AEW Revolution. After going back and forth, Kenny won the match and was also crowned the International Champion for the first time.

The performance at the PPV has not gone unnoticed as they already received rave reviews following the event. Now, the two stars have received a top accolade. Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, who is known to rate matches based on his own criteria, has now rated the match five stars.

The award is special because it is Kenny Omega’s third five-star match of the year and the Japanese star’s second. It will no doubt take some beating for the other stars to achieve what the two stars did at Revolution.

Kenny Omega reveals his plans for the future

Kenny Omega showed up on AEW Dynamite and revealed his upcoming plans to his fans. With him now holding the prestigious International Title, he laid out the next steps for its defense.

Taking the microphone, he said:

“So, when our boss, when our fearless leader Tony Khan said he had an idea to come up with the Dynasty Eliminator Tournament, I thought, 'Gee, Tony, that's a great idea because I want whoever has this belt to legitimately call themselves the best on the planet.' So, you best believe I am going to be paying close attention to who wins [a shot at] this belt. It doesn't matter what country you represent, what walk of life you represent, I want to face the best.”

With the tournament concluding soon, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top and gets the chance to take on Omega for the International Title.

