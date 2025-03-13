Kenny Omega fires warning shot on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega became a champion again at AEW Revolution last Sunday. The Cleaner has now addressed whoever his opponent may turn out to be on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega opened the flagship Wednesday night program of All Elite Wrestling from Fresno, CA, to a roaring audience in the Save Mart Center this week. Grabbing a microphone, Omega reflected on how he would have once been happy enough to announce being cleared to compete again and how he has since not only returned successfully and gained a new ally in Will Ospreay but now has also won singles gold again.

Omega thanked his Revolution 2025 opponent, Konosuke Takeshita, for pushing him to perform at the highest levels and truly embodying the in-ring work ethic signified by the AEW International Championship. Keen to face the finest in the squared circle, he stated that he would keep his eye on the Eliminator Tournament that has been announced recently for the title, whose winner will face The Best Bout Machine for his belt at AEW Dynasty 2025.

"So when our boss, when our fearless leader Tony Khan, said he had an idea to come up with the Dynasty Eliminator Tournament, I thought, 'Gee, Tony, that's a great idea because I want whoever has this belt to legitimately call themselves the best on the planet.' So you best believe I am going to be paying close attention to who wins [a shot at] this belt. It doesn't matter what country you represent, what walk of life you represent, I want to face the best," said Omega. [2:20 onwards]

On his way out, Omega faced The Opps, whose representative, Katsuyori Shibata, participated in the aforementioned International Eliminator Tournament. It remains to be seen if The Wrestler will face the so-called "God of Pro-Wrestling" next month.

