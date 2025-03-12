Surprise appearance set for AEW Dynamite

AEW staged another successful pay-per-view this past weekend in the form of Revolution 2025. Ahead of this week's edition of the Tony Khan-led company's flagship TV show, the promotion has teased a surprise competitor for a match with championship implications.

Last Sunday in the Crypto.Com Arena, the All Elite Wrestling International Championship changed hands when Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita via an expertly executed roll-up. This marks The Cleaner's first singles title win in the Jacksonville-based company since he was dethroned as AEW World Champion by Hangman Page in 2021.

With Revolution in the books, AEW has now disclosed the future of the International Championship. Taking to X/Twitter, Tony Khan has revealed that this week's edition of Dynamite will host the first round of an International Title Eliminator Tournament, set to culminate at Dynasty 2025. The matchup will pit The Beast Mortos against a "wild card" participant.

"Tomorrow, Wed 3/12 Fresno, CA pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #[AllEliteWrestling]Dynamite International Eliminator 1st Round *WILD CARD* vs @BeastMortos The formidable Beast Mortos will square off vs a mystery Wild Card opponent in the @AEW International Eliminator 1st Round TOMORROW," wrote Khan.

Fans have already begun speculating on the identity of the masked luchador's mystery opponent. Possible candidates seem to include "Speedball" Mike Bailey and "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander, both of whom have recently been linked with rumors of an All Elite move.

Kenny Omega himself announced for AEW Dynamite

After his incredible win over Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles, Kenny Omega hinted at his plans on social media, indicating that he had more to reclaim in All Elite Wrestling. The Jacksonville-based promotion announced that The Best Bout Machine will appear in Fresno, CA, live this week on Dynamite.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for Omega this Wednesday. Notably, this is the second International Title tournament organized, with the winner slated to face the "God of Pro Wrestling" on a pay-per-view. A similar championship series was arranged after Kenny pinned Konosuke Takeshita in Australia, earning him his International Title shot for Revolution.

