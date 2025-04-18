"Congratulations" - MVP, Renee Paquette and more react to AEW star's historic title win

A young and rising AEW star became the youngest champion in company history and got congratulated by the likes of MVP, Renee Paquette, and more. The star had made his All Elite debut in 2023.

Nick Wayne made his All Elite debut at the age of 18. He later turned heel and joined Christian Cage in The Patriarchy. In just around, Wayne made history by becoming the youngest champion in All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor history at the age of just 19.

This past week on Collision, Nick Wayne defeated Kommander to capture the ROH World Television Championship. Following his historic win, Nick Wayne took to his Instagram handle to boast about his victory with the following caption, along with a picture with the title:

"Honor. Youngest champion in ROH/AEW History."

Multiple All Elite Wrestling stars, such as MVP, Renee Paquette, Billie Starkz, along with the WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter Noelle Foley, sent their congratulations to Nick Wayne on his historic win:

Screenshots of All Elite stars, MVP, Renee Paquette, Billie Starkz, and Mick Foley's daughter congratulating Nick Wayne. (Image credits: Instagram and X)

AEW star teased going solo

The AEW star Nick Wayne has been a member of The Patriarchy faction since 2023 under the leadership of Christian Cage. However, after winning the ROH World TV Title on Collision, Wayne teased breaking apart from The Patriarchy in an exclusive promo, stating that he didn't need any of his stablemates to win the title:

"When you normally see me, I'm always with the family, I'm always with The Patriarchy. But tonight, I did this on my own, I won this [ROH TV Title] on my own. I didn't need Kip Sabian, I didn't need Christian Cage and I sure didn't need my mother ringside to do things like this."

Moreover, Nick Wayne has undoubtedly grown as a performer in the past two years since his debut. Only time will tell what's next for The Protege.

