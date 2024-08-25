Congratulations to Pénta El Zero Miedo

AEW star Pénta El Zero Miedo recently shared some personal news regarding one of his latest accomplishments outside of the ring. He recently opened a restaurant.

The luchador's future has been heavily talked about, with his current AEW contract seemingly nearing its end. There has also been speculation that he and his brother, Rey Fenix, may end up signing with WWE once their run in the Tony Khan-led company is over. They have been with the promotion since its debut show in 2019 and have been one of the top tag teams.

On X/Twitter, a user shared a video of Pénta El Zero Miedo at his restaurant taking pictures with some fans. In the background, you can notice that he has displayed some of his wrestling gear and his titles, along with those from other luchadors.

Pénta El Zero Miedo recently teased his next move on social media

Looking at recent reports, the Lucha Brothers will likely leave AEW. WWE seems to be their biggest suitor, and that could be where they end up going once their contracts expire.

A couple of days ago, Penta posted a picture of his AEW render on Instagram that is seen on the company's roster page on its official website. There was no caption along with the photo, so it seemed cryptic. This may be a hint that he is still staying with the company, as this was taken from All Elite Wrestling's website.

At this point, it remains to be seen how things go. Rey Fenix could stay with the Tony Khan-led company if injury time is added to his contract. Meanwhile, Penta may not want to jump ship to the global juggernaut alone if his brother is forced to continue with All Elite Wrestling.

Do you want the Lucha Brothers to sign with WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

