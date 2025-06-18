Congratulations to AEW legend Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He has achieved another massive milestone in his career.
Omega was known as The Best Bout Machine in NJPW for a reason. He was able to deliver stellar matches consistently. Even after joining AEW, he never missed a beat in the ring. Sadly, he missed a year of in-ring action in 2024 due to diverticulitis. The Cleaner made his in-ring return at Wrestle Dynasty against Gabe Kidd in January 2025. After only wrestling a few matches, he went after his longtime rival Konosuke Takeshita and won the AEW International Championship at Revolution 2025.
Since then, the AEW legend has defended the title a couple of times. His most recent title defense took place at the Fyter Fest TV special, where he put his gold on the line against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Mascara Dorada in a four-way match. Now, the AEW legend has achieved a massive milestone in his career, as he has just surpassed 100 days as the International Champion. His title reign currently stands at 101 days.
Kenny Omega was hospitalized after a recent attack from Kazuchika Okada
Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are two of the fiercest rivals in recent years. They are also responsible for some of the most iconic matches in NJPW history. The bitter rivals are set to lock horns with each other in a Winner Takes All Unification Match at All In: Texas for the AEW Unified Championship.
Last week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, both men were involved in a contract signing segment. After they signed on the dotted line, they were interrupted by Don Callis. As Omega confronted Callis, Okada took this opportunity to assault the former AEW World Champion from behind. Following the attack, The Cleaner had blood coming out of his mouth.
Later that night, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone provided a medical update on The Cleaner, stating that the International Champion had been taken to a hospital in Portland. The company subsequently shared the update on its X account.
''Kenny Omega has been taken to a hospital in the Portland area. Of course, we know about his diverticulitis and about how that was a career-threatening illness that he had. But the names are on the paper. But, as of now, it is going to be Kenny Omega going up against Kazuchika Okada,'' he said. [0:50 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if Omega recovers in time for his match at All In: Texas.