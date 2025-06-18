Congratulations to AEW legend Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He has achieved another massive milestone in his career.

Omega was known as The Best Bout Machine in NJPW for a reason. He was able to deliver stellar matches consistently. Even after joining AEW, he never missed a beat in the ring. Sadly, he missed a year of in-ring action in 2024 due to diverticulitis. The Cleaner made his in-ring return at Wrestle Dynasty against Gabe Kidd in January 2025. After only wrestling a few matches, he went after his longtime rival Konosuke Takeshita and won the AEW International Championship at Revolution 2025.

Trending

Since then, the AEW legend has defended the title a couple of times. His most recent title defense took place at the Fyter Fest TV special, where he put his gold on the line against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Mascara Dorada in a four-way match. Now, the AEW legend has achieved a massive milestone in his career, as he has just surpassed 100 days as the International Champion. His title reign currently stands at 101 days.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega was hospitalized after a recent attack from Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada are two of the fiercest rivals in recent years. They are also responsible for some of the most iconic matches in NJPW history. The bitter rivals are set to lock horns with each other in a Winner Takes All Unification Match at All In: Texas for the AEW Unified Championship.

Last week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, both men were involved in a contract signing segment. After they signed on the dotted line, they were interrupted by Don Callis. As Omega confronted Callis, Okada took this opportunity to assault the former AEW World Champion from behind. Following the attack, The Cleaner had blood coming out of his mouth.

Later that night, veteran commentator Tony Schiavone provided a medical update on The Cleaner, stating that the International Champion had been taken to a hospital in Portland. The company subsequently shared the update on its X account.

''Kenny Omega has been taken to a hospital in the Portland area. Of course, we know about his diverticulitis and about how that was a career-threatening illness that he had. But the names are on the paper. But, as of now, it is going to be Kenny Omega going up against Kazuchika Okada,'' he said. [0:50 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Omega recovers in time for his match at All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More