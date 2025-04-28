Congratulations to Tony Khan and AEW!

Tony Khan and AEW recently made a huge announcement. Since then, the company has achieved a major milestone.

Ever since the launch of AEW, Khan has been ambitious with the company's growth. They have tried to keep up with WWE by expanding the roster size and bringing in talent from around the world. Additionally, the company also started hosting shows outside the country, such as in Canada and the UK. This year, the promotion hosted its first-ever event in Australia. Recently, AEW announced Grand Slam: Mexico, which is set to take place in Arena Mexico on June 18 in partnership with CMLL.

Tickets for the show went on sale on April 26. It looks like there has been a lot of interest in this show, as tickets for the event have already sold out. There is currently no ticket available on Ticketmaster for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico. It looks like AEW's partnership with CMLL is paying off for both companies.

Bryan Danielson would choose Tony Khan over Triple H

Given that there are two major wrestling promotions in the United States, many wrestlers have the luxury of choosing between Tony Khan and Triple H. This has provided wrestlers with a lot of freedom in their career paths, especially compared to previous years when there was only one major company. However, which of the two bosses would Bryan Danielson pick?

During a recent interview with The Daily Star, Bryan Danielson was asked to choose between Tony, Triple H, Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and Eric Bischoff. The American Dragon chose Tony, stating that he is in tune with what fans want and is a nice person.

"Regardless of what people think, this is my legitimate answer. People are going to assume that because I work for AEW, I’m just saying this because Tony Khan is my boss, but I would legitimately pick Tony Khan. I think he’s very in tune with what wrestling fans want, but he’s also just a good person. I’m not saying anything bad about anyone else, but I know that he always tries to treat people with respect and kindness, no matter where they are on the roster — whether they’re up or down," Bryan Danielson said. [H/T to RSN]

It will be interesting to see whether AEW will host more shows outside the United States.

