"Conor (McGregor) is coming to Winter is Coming!!!" - Twitter explodes with predictions of 2-weight UFC Champion facing major AEW star

Fans have been speculating after Conor McGregor received a sly reference during an AEW Dynamite segment involving Twitter rival MJF.

The pair have traded barbs on social media after Paddy Pimblett and MJF engaged in their own back-and-forth. Which is not uncommon for Conor McGregor, who a few years ago caught the flack of a sizeable portion of the WWE locker room for his comments geared towards professional wrestling.

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared to get another sly dig in at the Notorious McGregor. He adorned a pinstripe suit that read "Better than you" vertically along the stripes. This is of course a casual reference to the suit that McGregor infamously wore, but rather his read as "F*ck you" as opposed to the Long Islander's.

The nod to Notorious had fans going wild on Twitter, with some going as far as to back the former two-weight UFC Champion to debut at Winter is Coming.

My name is not Earl @MynameisnotEar3



Early Xmas present



Danielson, Eddie, “Jolly old saint nick” The Game, Jbl, hulk hogan and jeff jarrett. All get honourable mention #AEWDynamite Mjf comes out dressed in Conor McGregor suit “Mystic Max”Early Xmas presentDanielson, Eddie, “Jolly old saint nick” The Game, Jbl, hulk hogan and jeff jarrett. All get honourable mention #AEWDynamite Mjf comes out dressed in Conor McGregor suit “Mystic Max” 😉 😉 Early Xmas present 🎁 Danielson, Eddie, “Jolly old saint nick” The Game, Jbl, hulk hogan and jeff jarrett. All get honourable mention

Lee-Anne @LeeAnne_is_here MJF with the mcgregor suit that says better than you in pinstripe...love it. #AEWDynamite MJF with the mcgregor suit that says better than you in pinstripe...love it. #AEWDynamite

𝘿𝙤𝙘𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝙈𝙈𝘼 @FightDoctor_ @SandhuMMA This got nothing to do with Conor . Also mjf is levels above Conor in everything except money @SandhuMMA This got nothing to do with Conor . Also mjf is levels above Conor in everything except money

Braden Herrington @TheBrayD MJF wearing the Conor McGregor F You suit hahahaha #AEWDynamite MJF wearing the Conor McGregor F You suit hahahaha #AEWDynamite

SnapGrapplePop @SnapGrapplePop Gotta love @The_MJF wearing a Conor McGregor style pinstripe suit that says ‘Better than you’. Gotta love @The_MJF wearing a Conor McGregor style pinstripe suit that says ‘Better than you’. https://t.co/1AhyjRVQQk

LuluGoddess @LuluGoddess6 Tell me I’m wrong but is MJF suit supposed to be like Conor McGregor did or am I tripping Tell me I’m wrong but is MJF suit supposed to be like Conor McGregor did or am I tripping

Perhaps McGregor vs. MJF is a remote possibility, but it is one that would surely make waves in the mainstream sense. McGregor is known for his antics that have seen him build a controversial reputation, but he is a natural entertainer. The MMA legend could easily slot into the entertainment aspect of pro wrestling. Only time will tell.

Did you catch the reference during AEW Dynamite? Join the discussion in the comments below.

