"Conor (McGregor) is coming to Winter is Coming!!!" - Twitter explodes with predictions of 2-weight UFC Champion facing major AEW star

Fans have been speculating after Conor McGregor received a sly reference during an AEW Dynamite segment involving Twitter rival MJF.
The pair have traded barbs on social media after Paddy Pimblett and MJF engaged in their own back-and-forth. Which is not uncommon for Conor McGregor, who a few years ago caught the flack of a sizeable portion of the WWE locker room for his comments geared towards professional wrestling.
During tonight's AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared to get another sly dig in at the Notorious McGregor. He adorned a pinstripe suit that read "Better than you" vertically along the stripes. This is of course a casual reference to the suit that McGregor infamously wore, but rather his read as "F*ck you" as opposed to the Long Islander's.
The nod to Notorious had fans going wild on Twitter, with some going as far as to back the former two-weight UFC Champion to debut at Winter is Coming.
Perhaps McGregor vs. MJF is a remote possibility, but it is one that would surely make waves in the mainstream sense. McGregor is known for his antics that have seen him build a controversial reputation, but he is a natural entertainer. The MMA legend could easily slot into the entertainment aspect of pro wrestling. Only time will tell.
