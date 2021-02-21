"He's sort of the big dog!" - Conrad Thompson praises Tony Khan for AEW/NJPW/IMPACT relationship [Exclusive]

Conrad Thompson has praised AEW President Tony Khan for building relationships between various wrestling companies, calling the move "good for everyone involved."

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Ryan Boman, the American Podcast host, known for working on such titles as The Kurt Angle Show, said that Khan had "made the right move" in having AEW join forces with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Here is what Conrad Thompson had to say on the actions of Tony Khan:

"I’m super excited. I think it took somebody like Tony Khan who realized that maybe the old way of thinking is a little outdated and a little short sighted. This is going to be good for everyone involved. And in the end, with all those relationships, he’s sort of the big dog! I know some people are going to hear that and argue that and say “Oh, well New Japan…” But that’s over there, this is here. Here in America AEW is number two to WWE, and it’s a long way before we even have a discussion about number three. That’s my opinion. So I think Tony’s made the right move here, it’s what I would do if I were a wrestling promoter."

The success of Conrad Thompson as a wrestling podcaster

Over the past few years, Conrad Thompson has become a regular name in the ear of many wrestling fans the world over. Not because he's directly involved in the business, but because he's been able to produce some of the most successful and widely-consumed wrestling podcasts in the world today.

While also working as a mortgage broker, Conrad Thompson has put together several of the biggest wrestling podcasts, with some of the biggest names in the business. Some of the shows he has helped to produce include: Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, Grilling JR with Jim Ross, The Arn Show with Arn Anderson, and 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.

His latest offering, The Kurt Angle Show with former WWE Champion Kurt Angle, is already proving to be a huge hit, with thousands of listeners tuning in to every episode so far.