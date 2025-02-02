Controversial AEW star with rumored backstage heat RETURNS on Collision

A controversial AEW star finally made his in-ring return after a few months on the most recent episode of Collision. The star reportedly had some backstage heat in the company.

The AEW star in question, Rush, last competed at the 2024 Full Gear pay-per-view, where he teamed up with The Beast Mortos of LFI to take on The Acclaimed. Rush and LFI reportedly received flak backstage because of a match on Rampage last year, when they faced Alec Price and Richard Holliday.

On Collision, Max Caster came out to issue an open challenge. Caster has embarked on a singles run after the recent breakup of The Acclaimed. The open challenge was answered by a returning Rush, who absolutely dismantled and squashed his opponent before eventually pinning him.

You can view a clip from the match below.

After the match, Rush interacted with Dralistico and The Beast Mortos, calling them family. He also uttered some words in his native language before leaving the ring. El Toro Blanco has finally come back and is ready for 2025.

After his comeback, fans will have to wait to see what Tony Khan has in store for the 36-year-old star.

