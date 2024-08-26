Controversial AEW star threatens Sting: “I will put you in a coffin for good”

A controversial AEW star threatened Sting and warned that he would put him in a coffin. The Vigilante will not like this one bit. The star in question is Jack Perry.

Perry had a mixed day at All In pay-per-view as he successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a coffin match. Towards the end of the match, however, he and The Young Bucks tried to inflict more pain on Allin, but Sting came out to make the rescue.

The WWE Hall of Famer came and took out Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, which caused Jack Perry to leave his friends and flee. He was then caught up backstage, where he cut a promo and threatened to put the returning legend out for good.

He said:

“I have been waiting a long time for this. First of all, Sting. You had a retirement most people can only dream of, and you came back here to Wembley Stadium to take something away from me. And if you ever do that again, I will put you in a coffin for good," said Perry.

He continued:

"But it doesn't matter, it is too little too late because I already beat Darby Allin. I already won the coffin match. The match he is famous for. The match he has never lost. That wasn't supposed to happen, was it? I wasn't even supposed to be here. I wasn't supposed to be the TNT Champion. All the things you think you know, and I am here to disrupt them all. And I am just getting started. And if anybody on the planet has a problem with that, cry me a river.”

AEW President Tony Khan reveals he is hurt by Jack Perry’s action

AEW President Tony Khan has been through a lot over the last few months, and at the center of it all has been one man, Jack Perry.

The Scapegoat was the first person in the company to attack Tony Khan a few months back, and ever since, there has been a shift in power as The Elite have become de facto leaders.

On The Barstool Rasslin YouTube channel, Tony spoke about Perry’s actions and said that he was upset and hurt by him.

"I was really excited to reinstate Jack Perry into AEW several months ago, and it was the night before the NFL Draft when we brought Jack back into AEW, and I was really upset and, of course, hurt literally after that when Jack Perry and The Young Bucks tried a hostile takeover of AEW, and Jack Perry since then has become the TNT Champion, and Jack Perry and the Young Bucks have been a big part of the show."

It will be interesting to see what he will have to say about Perry’s recent antics at All In.

