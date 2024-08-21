Tony Khan says he was "really upset" and "hurt" over top AEW star's actions

AEW President Tony Khan recently admitted that he was extremely ''upset'' and ''hurt'' after the actions of a major star of the Jacksonville-based company earlier this year. The star is set to compete at All In this Sunday.

After his backstage altercation with CM Punk at last year's All In, Jack Perry was suspended indefinitely. The Scapegoat was reinstated by Tony Khan in April 2024. However, the 27-year-old launched a brutal attack on the AEW honcho and aligned with The Elite.

The erstwhile Jungle Boy won the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door 2024 and is set to defend his title against Darby Allin at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

Ahead of the marquee event, Tony Khan appeared on the Barstool Rasslin' YouTube channel and admitted that he was ''really upset and hurt'' after Jack Perry and The Young Bucks' hostile takeover of the promotion.

Trending

"I was really excited to reinstate Jack Perry into AEW several months ago, and it was the night before the NFL Draft when we brought Jack back into AEW, and I was really upset and, of course, hurt literally after that when Jack Perry and The Young Bucks tried a hostile takeover of AEW, and Jack Perry since then has become the TNT Champion, and Jack Perry and the Young Bucks have been a big part of the show," he said. [18:39-19:12]

Tony Khan made a huge announcement involving Jack Perry

Jack Perry isn't the only member of The Elite who will be competing at All In. The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship at Wembley Stadium in a Three-way match against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster).

Meanwhile, Tony Khan took to his X (Twitter) account to announce that Jack Perry and The Young Bucks will lock horns with Darby Allin and FTR in a six-man tag team match on the go-home episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite ahead of All In.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jack Perry and The Young Bucks retain their titles this Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback