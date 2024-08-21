Tony Khan makes a huge announcement days before AEW All In 2024

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement days before AEW All In 2024. The statement concerns several participants of the high-profile show.

AEW All In is set to take place on Sunday, August 25 in London, England. The pay-per-view will feature several big matches. One of the most anticipated bouts on the show is the title vs. career match between Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland.

Another big showdown announced for the event is the Coffin Match between Darby Allin and Jack Perry. After FTR got involved in The Acclaimed's match last week and attacked The Young Bucks, a three-way bout for the World Tag Team Title was also added to All In's card.

On X/Twitter, Tony Khan announced that this week on AEW Dynamite, The Elite's Young Bucks and Jack Perry will take on FTR and Darby Allin in a trios contest.

"TONIGHT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Our first-ever AEW TV in the UK TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT @DarbyAllin/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR vs TNT Champion @boy_myth_legend/@AEWWorld Tag Team Champions @youngbucks Before their battles @wembleystadium Sunday, Darby/FTR fight the Elite TONIGHT!"

Check out his tweet below.

Tony Khan made another big announcement about Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson may be entering his last episode of AEW Dynamite as an active competitor this week. Rumors of his contract status and his upcoming match's stipulation indicate that Danielson may end up retiring this weekend.

Ahead of All In, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce a 'Final Showdown' between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, which will be moderated by Nigel McGuinness.

"TOMORROW Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite First AEW TV in UK Last Dynamite before All In TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT The Final Showdown AEW World Champion @swerveconfident + @bryandanielson, before Final Countdown @wembleystadium Title vs Career Sunday, moderated by @McGuinnessNigel TOMORROW," wrote Khan.

Check out Khan's tweet below.

It will be interesting to see whether Bryan Danielson will be able to win the AEW World Championship at All In 2024.

