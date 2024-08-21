Tony Khan makes a huge announcement about Bryan Danielson's immediate AEW future

Bryan Danielson has staked his pro wrestling career on a world championship match at AEW All In 2024. All Elite head honcho Tony Khan has now shared a massive announcement regarding the 43-year-old veteran ahead of this week's episode of Dynamite.

Bryan Danielson pulled off a monumental victory over Hangman Page to win the 2024 Owen Hart Cup and earn a shot at the AEW World Title at All In 2024. However, a subsequent exchange of words with defending champion Swerve Strickland pushed the Blackpool Combat Club member to put his in-ring career on the line for the World Championship, greatly elevating the stakes for their upcoming bout in Wembley Stadium.

The New Flavor seems comfortable with resorting to his former sadistic ways to retire Danielson, whom he laid out with a House Call last week on Dynamite after promising to cripple him in front of his daughter and family this Sunday. He has not shied away from sharing his ominous predictions for his match with Danielson on social media, seemingly to escalate tensions ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event.

With just around a day left before Dynamite makes its debut in Cardiff, Wales, on August 21, 2024, All Elite CEO Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce that the upcoming episode of the Wednesday Night Show will feature the seemingly final confrontation between Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson before their Title vs. Career match at All In 2024.

Furthermore, Khan's post revealed that the segment would be moderated by Nigel McGuinness, an announcer who commentates on Collision and was also formerly Danielson's in-ring arch-rival from their previously shared time on Ring of Honor.

"TOMORROW Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite First AEW TV in UK Last Dynamite before All In TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT The Final Showdown AEW World Champion @swerveconfident + @bryandanielson, before Final Countdown @wembleystadium Title vs Career Sunday, moderated by @McGuinnessNigel TOMORROW," wrote Khan.

What else has been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite

The August 21, 2024, edition of Dynamite will be hosted in the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The Jacksonville-based promotion's television debut in the UK will feature two major title matches: Kazuchika Okada defending his Continental Championship against Bryan Danielson's BCC stablemate Claudio Castagnoli and Toni Storm defending her AEW Women's World Championship against her former ally Saraya, ahead of her All In 2024 championship match against Mariah May.

Dynamite will also present singles bouts between HOOK and Big Bill, and between Chris Jericho and "The Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington. Furthermore, the episode will witness a face-to-face confrontation between Will Ospreay and American Champion MJF before their title match at All In 2024.

It remains to be seen what else Tony Khan and the All Elite roster have in store for fans for the final Dynamite before All In 2024.

