Controversial personality quietly debuts in AEW 

Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, AEW, has seen the debut of different and talented stars over the years. Recently, a highly controversial personality quietly made their debut for the Jacksonville-based company.The aforementioned star, Ned Fulmer, is a podcaster. He was previously part of The Try Guys, alongside Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld. They were a YouTube group producing online content that gained major attention during their time at Buzzfeed and eventually created their own company.However, Fulmer was removed following an extramarital affair with an employee coming to light in 2022 and separation from his wife, Ariel. The duo is now co-parenting their children and even appeared in the debut episode of Fulmer's new podcast, Rock Bottom With Ned Fulmer.Recently, the controversial podcaster made his professional wrestling debut for AEW. He appeared on October 8, 2025, at tapings of Collision that took place on their home ground in Jacksonville, Florida. He wrestled under the name, 'Nasty Ned', and teamed up with Spanish Announce Project (Angelico &amp; Serpentico) to battle The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson) in a trios match. It was reported as a dark match, and there is no clarity whether it will air on ROH or All Elite Wrestling television.Tony Khan issued a statement after a serious incident between two AEW starsWhile stars like Ned Fulmer are appearing in All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan has his hands full, as his company is gearing up for the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view. Recently, top stars, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, who are set to battle against each other in an 'I Quit' match at the event, engaged in a brawl at the New York Comic Con.This led Tony Khan, who was in attendance, to issue a statement regarding the incident ahead of their match.&quot;Is everyone ok ... first of all, I want to make sure everyone here is ok [crowd chants]. Those guys are going to settle that next weekend at AEW WrestleDream ... AEW WrestleDream, I Quit match, Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley, next saturday in St. Louis.&quot;With a stacked match card in place, the WrestleDream event is expected to be nothing short of a blockbuster pay-per-view.