  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Controversial personality quietly debuts in AEW 

Controversial personality quietly debuts in AEW 

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:46 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, AEW, has seen the debut of different and talented stars over the years. Recently, a highly controversial personality quietly made their debut for the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad

The aforementioned star, Ned Fulmer, is a podcaster. He was previously part of The Try Guys, alongside Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Kornfeld. They were a YouTube group producing online content that gained major attention during their time at Buzzfeed and eventually created their own company.

However, Fulmer was removed following an extramarital affair with an employee coming to light in 2022 and separation from his wife, Ariel. The duo is now co-parenting their children and even appeared in the debut episode of Fulmer's new podcast, Rock Bottom With Ned Fulmer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, the controversial podcaster made his professional wrestling debut for AEW. He appeared on October 8, 2025, at tapings of Collision that took place on their home ground in Jacksonville, Florida. He wrestled under the name, 'Nasty Ned', and teamed up with Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) to battle The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Jacked Jameson) in a trios match. It was reported as a dark match, and there is no clarity whether it will air on ROH or All Elite Wrestling television.

Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Ad

Tony Khan issued a statement after a serious incident between two AEW stars

While stars like Ned Fulmer are appearing in All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan has his hands full, as his company is gearing up for the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view. Recently, top stars, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, who are set to battle against each other in an 'I Quit' match at the event, engaged in a brawl at the New York Comic Con.

Ad

This led Tony Khan, who was in attendance, to issue a statement regarding the incident ahead of their match.

"Is everyone ok ... first of all, I want to make sure everyone here is ok [crowd chants]. Those guys are going to settle that next weekend at AEW WrestleDream ... AEW WrestleDream, I Quit match, Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley, next saturday in St. Louis."

With a stacked match card in place, the WrestleDream event is expected to be nothing short of a blockbuster pay-per-view.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications