  • home icon
  • AEW
  • BREAKING: Tony Khan issues a statement after serious incident involving Jon Moxley and AEW star

BREAKING: Tony Khan issues a statement after serious incident involving Jon Moxley and AEW star

By N.S Walia
Published Oct 11, 2025 01:39 GMT
Jon Moxley is a top star for Tony Khan
Jon Moxley is a top star for Tony Khan's AEW (Image via AEW's YouTube)

Tony Khan witnessed a serious incident occur between Jon Moxley and another top AEW star recently. This led to the All Elite Wrestling headhuncho to issue a statement regarding the situation.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, is Darby Allin. He is currently engaged in a heated feud with Jon Moxley ever since returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The duo squared off in a gruesome Coffin match at the All Out 2025 event and are set to battle once again in an 'I Quit' match at the upcoming pay-per-view, AEW WrestleDream.

As seen in a video on AEW's X, Tony Khan was in attendance at the recent New York Comic Con with multiple stars of his roster, including Jon Moxley. Darby Allin marched in during a panel discussion and immediately smashed a water bottle on Moxley's head before the duo traded blows, and a brawl broke out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The event security and personnel ultimately separated the two superstars as the crowd erupted in loud cheers. Following that, Tony Khan came on the podium, made a statement regarding the incident, and promised a hellacious match between Moxley and Allin at WrestleDream.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

"Is everyone ok ... first of all, I want to make sure everyone here is ok [crowd chants]. Those guys are going to settle that next weekend at AEW WrestleDream ... AEW WrestleDream, I Quit match, Darby Allin vs Jon Moxley, next saturday in St. Louis."
Ad
Ad

Tony Khan expressed massive praise for AEW star Jon Moxley

Before the incident broke out between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, Tony Khan had huge praise for the former AEW World Champion. The company's CEO and President revealed that people in All Elite Wrestling had a lot of respect for Moxley and called him one of the most important people in the company.

Ad
"Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley. He arrived in AEW as a huge star. And since we started AEW, he’s been the most consistent presence on the show week in, week out on all of our shows. Since day one, Jon has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, also one of the most important people in AEW," Tony Khan said.

With Khan's promotion gearing up for WrestleDream, it remains to be seen if Jon Moxley can make Darby Allin utter the words, I Quit at the event.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications