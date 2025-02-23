Controversial star debuts on AEW Collision

A controversial New Japan Pro-Wrestling star competed in his first match on AEW Collision on the latest episode. The star has made multiple All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor appearances in the past.

Ad

Gabe Kidd has found himself in multiple controversies and has taken shots at fans and wrestling companies recently. While he dismissed the idea of joining AEW and WWE last year, his contract with NJPW is reportedly running out soon. As a result, he might be on his way to the United States despite strongly worded comments against AEW.

After his matches on Rampage and Forbidden Door in 2024, Gabe Kidd made his debut on AEW Collision. On the Saturday show, Kidd competed in a singles match against The Butcher. The Young Bull managed to get the win in just under four minutes, making a dominant debut on Collision.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Gabe Kidd might be familiar to the All Elite fans as he was Kenny Omega's first opponent when he made his return after over a year last month at the Wrestle Dynasty event. Only time will tell if the fans will see the 27-year-old star again on All Elite Wrestling. He is the current NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and has held the title for 288 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback