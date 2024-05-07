Controversial star wants to win AEW World Championship

A controversial AEW star has revealed that he wants to win the World Championship in the near future. This entity is known to have a loud mouth and is getting into a lot of trouble.

The name in question is none other than Max Caster. He is part of Acclaimed along with Anthony Bowens and recently was in hot water because of an X-rated promo that he cut at Dynasty. He was talking to Eatz with Zay and Isiah Kassidy when he was asked about his goals.

He did not hesitate when he promptly said he had eyes for the big one.

“World champ. That’s been the goal since the start. That’s all I want,” he said. [H/T Fightful]

Caster has the caliber to be pushed as a singles star, and that could very well be possible in the near future.

Max Caster says AEW suspension helped his career

Max Caster is one star who divides opinion among many AEW fans, and it seems like he feeds off of it. He was suspended in 2021 for an NSFW rap about Simone Biles and an inappropriate joke about Julia Hart.

He has now revealed how that suspension helped his career and his reputation. He was speaking to Eatz with Jay when he said:

"I don’t know if I regret it. That kind of helped my career, more than anything, believe it or not. Again, right or wrong, helped The Acclaimed and it helped me a lot, and it gave me a reputation, and one that I like to live up [laughs]." [H/T Fightful]

He definitely knows how to get people talking, and anyone with that kind of ability deserves a shot at the AEW World Championship.