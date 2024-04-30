"That kind of helped my career" - Former champion comments on his AEW suspension

AEW has seen its fair share of controversial figures throughout its first five years, from CM Punk to Ric Flair. One of its most polarizing stars – and the one who may have served more suspensions than any other – is The Acclaimed's Max Caster.

Max Caster is a charismatic performer whose venomous rap verses have sparked plenty of controversy. However, his bold style has also brought him success, as he's a former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion alongside his partner, Anthony Bowens.

The 34-year-old's entrance verses and social media trolling have been a double-edged sword, as he's allegedly been suspended multiple times – including very recently, according to Caster himself. However, due to the AEW star's cheeky nature on social media, it's difficult to tell whether he's being sincere at the best of times.

Max recently sat down with Isiah Kassidy for an interview on the latter's YouTube channel. When Kassidy brought up his first suspension in 2021, Caster claimed that he understood why it happened, but it still made him angry:

"Sitting at home for three or four weeks, it just makes you angry, honestly. Whether or not what I said was right or wrong, still angry. I want to be at work. I want to be wrestling. We had just gotten out of Daily’s Place, and we had just gotten on the road, so we’re hitting these cities, and it’s cool, going out a little bit. Then it’s like, 'Yeah, you did this thing, you gotta stay home.' I understand, I understand why. I understand what I said that caused that, but yeah, you’re just angry sitting at home, honestly," Caster said.

However, he confirmed that he doesn't regret the suspension, as it brought him and The Acclaimed even more notoriety, ultimately helping his career blossom:

"I don’t know if I regret it. That kind of helped my career, more than anything, believe it or not. Again, right or wrong, helped The Acclaimed and it helped me a lot, and it gave me a reputation, and one that I like to live up [laughs]," Caster said. [h/t Fightful]

AEW's Max Caster claims he's "the best wrestler in the indies"

Alongside his controversial lyrics during The Acclaimed's entrances, AEW's Max Caster has also made a habit of riling up wrestling fans on social media. The 34-year-old has managed to anger fans to the point that some have called for him to be fired.

Outside of All Elite Wrestling, Caster makes sporadic appearances for independent promotions, with his most recent outing coming at an Alpha-1 event on February 4th. When Beyond Wrestling promoter Drew Cordeiro asked fans if the standard for indie wrestling has gone up over the last 15 years, Max Caster jumped in to put himself over.

Caster claimed that he is the best wrestler on the indies, so naturally, he's raised the bar for the entire industry:

"I’m the best wrestler on the indies by far… so yeah I think I raise the standard. #MicDrop," wrote Caster.

Caster is scheduled to compete at Beyond's Wrestling Open this Thursday, May 2, in Worcester, MA. The AEW star most recently teamed with Anthony Bowens to defeat The Grizzled Young Veterans in their All Elite debut on the April 27 episode of Collision.