AEW star responds to fan saying he needs to be immediately fired by Tony Khan

Since its founding in 2019, AEW and its stars have only managed to go a few short stretches without controversy. From CM Punk to Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo, many current and former All Elite stars have riled up fans and colleagues.

Current AEW Trios World Champion Max Caster is a master of controversy, having gotten himself in hot water several times due to his contentious rap verses on television and his bold comments on social media.

Platinum Max is at it again today, throwing barbs at fans and fellow wrestlers on X. The 34-year-old has spent much of the day going tit-for-tat with anyone who steps up to him online, and his latest comment has fans talking.

After Caster posted a controversial comment about infamous rapper Sean Combs (aka Diddy), one X user claimed there was no reason the former Tag Team Champion should still be employed. Max Caster struck back with the claim that he is the best wrestler alive, so he'd be able to find work even if Tony Khan fired him:

"I'm the Best Wrestler Alive ™... I'm gonna get a job somewhere 🤷," wrote Caster.

AEW's Max Caster claims to have dirt on Bryan Danielson

The above tweet was just the latest in Max Caster's string of controversial comments today. Earlier, he got into it with a fan who claimed that Bryan Danielson might fine him.

The American Dragon is a member of AEW's disciplinary committee. While he likely doesn't have the unilateral power to fine his colleagues, the prospect has become a running joke among the company's fanbase.

Caster responded to the fan's threat of a fine by claiming that he had dirt on Danielson, so he didn't have to worry about it.

Max Caster has been suspended multiple times for his behavior, and it may have happened again earlier this month. If that's the case, it might explain why the 34-year-old has been so contentious on social media lately.

